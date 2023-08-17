TN to set up zero liquid discharge facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will be setting up ‘Zero Liquid Discharge’ facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution and to ensure a green and clean environment.

The Central government has joined hands with the Tamil Nadu state government to set up 18 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems in Tiruppur, the textile capital of South India.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu government told IANS that an amount of Rs 703 crore has been earmarked for setting up the new effluent treatment plants and ZLDs.

The Tamil Nadu government will also be conducting research to dispose of the salt accumulated in the Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP), in Tiruppur.

A committee of senior technocrats, including scientists have been constituted to finalise the technology provider to eliminate the mixed hazardous salt and the waste that has accumulated over a period of time.

This committee, according to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials, have held several deliberations and is in the process of finalizing the proper technology. This committee will also prescribe Standard Operating Procedures for establishing new CETPs and cost effective operation and maintenance of existing common effluent treatment plants.

As per industry estimates around 73,000 MT of mixed salt is accumulated in the Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) in Tiruppur.

The accumulated mixed salt waste is creating serious hazards to human health as well as the environment and hence the state government has constituted a committee to immediately finalize proper effluent treatment plants.