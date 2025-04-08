Trinamool MP Feud Erupts As Kalyan Banerjee Slams "Rude Female MP"

A significant internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress has surfaced following leaked videos and WhatsApp screenshots showing heated exchanges between party MPs. Kalyan Banerjee has publicly targeted what he described as a "rude female MP" who allegedly attempted to have him arrested.

Without specifically naming anyone, Banerjee strongly criticized a female colleague during a press conference, claiming she "has no other issue in her politics except Modi and Adani." He expressed unwillingness to tolerate pressure from this "uncivilized woman" who allegedly demanded more speaking time in Parliament, and stated he would resign if party leader Mamata Banerjee deemed him wrong.

The controversial video clips and screenshots were shared by BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya, who claimed the incident occurred on April 4 at the Election Commission headquarters when a Trinamool delegation was submitting a representation. In one video, Banerjee is heard verbally attacking another lawmaker while someone believed to be Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien attempts to calm the situation, saying, "We are in a public space brother, I'm pleading with you."

Addressing the leaked footage, Banerjee alleged that upon arriving at the Election Commission office, "a female MP" confronted him aggressively and later asked BSF personnel to arrest him. He questioned, "How dare she ask for my arrest? Who is she?"

Fellow Trinamool MP Saugata Roy commented that firebrand party leader Mahua Moitra was seen crying in Parliament after Banerjee's behavior, adding that "many MPs said Kalyan's behavior cannot be tolerated." This prompted Banerjee to launch a harsh counterattack on Roy, questioning his character and referencing the Narada sting operation by calling him "Narada chor."

Sources indicate that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is displeased with the public airing of internal disputes and has instructed party members to avoid giving interviews and escalating the situation further.