Live
- Two drug smugglers arrested in Afghanistan
- Delimitation, Assembly polls and then statehood: J&K L-G
- Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze
- Kenyan police launch manhunt for Al-Shabab militants after attack in border region
- 'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs
- Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
- Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day
- Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder
- Can diabetes raise risk of uterine fibroids in women?
Just In
T'way Air's Singapore-Incheon flight delayed due to safety check issue
T'way Air's flight bound for Incheon from Singapore has been delayed due to a safety inspection issue involving its aircraft, the South Korean budget airline said on Sunday.
Seoul: T'way Air's flight bound for Incheon from Singapore has been delayed due to a safety inspection issue involving its aircraft, the South Korean budget airline said on Sunday.
T'way's flight TW172 took off from Singapore's Changi Airport for South Korea's Incheon International Airport at 2:15 a.m. (local time) with 285 passengers aboard, but returned to the point of departure 55 minutes later due to the aircraft's safety issues, according to company officials, Yonhap news agency reported.
Following a check, T'way determined the aircraft, an Airbus A330-300, was unfit for immediate aviation and sent a different aircraft from South Korea to Changi Airport as a replacement.
The replacement flight is set to take off from Changi Airport at around 11 p.m., resulting in a delay of about 21 hours.
T'way said it offered TW172 passengers a stay at a hotel near Changi Airport and plans to give out additional compensation for the incident.
"We are sorry to cause a big inconvenience due to an unexpected safety check," according to the official of the airline.
In June, the low-cost carrier was ordered to come up with measures to address repeated safety and flight delay issues by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, after a series of international flight delays.