Udaipur: Students' protest continues at Sukhadia University over VC's Aurangzeb remark

Udaipur: Students' protests at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday over its Vice Chancellor Sunita Mishra's remark calling Mughal ruler Aurangzeb an efficient administrator.

Students first gathered outside the administrative building, raising slogans against the Vice Chancellor.

Later, on hearing that Mishra might visit the Hotel Management Institute, the protesters marched there. However, they found only staff members present.

In anger, they broke and removed the welcome material placed for the event. From there, the protestors moved to the Arts College, where examinations were scheduled. They staged a demonstration at the main gate, demanding cancellation of the exams.

Student leaders, including former student union president Mayurdhwaj Singh, Raunakraj Singh, Milind Paliwal and Pushpendra Singh, declared that they would not allow the Vice Chancellor to enter her office.

Amid the growing controversy, Governor Haribahu Bagade and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa have sought a detailed report from Sukhadia University regarding the incident.

Notably, the row began on September 12, when Sunita Mishra, while addressing a university event, mentioned: "From a historical perspective, we hear about many kings and emperors like Maharana Pratap, Prithviraj Chauhan and Akbar. Some of them were also efficient administrators like Aurangzeb."

The remark triggered sharp criticism from student groups and political organisations, who accused the Vice Chancellor of glorifying Aurangzeb.

Following backlash, Mishra issued a statement clarifying her position.

She said her words were distorted and blown out of context.

Being a non-Hindi speaker, she explained, her language may have caused misunderstanding.

"My intention was never to praise Aurangzeb or hurt public sentiment. If anyone's feelings have been hurt, I sincerely apologise," the Vice Chancellor said.

Despite her clarification, student protests have intensified, with agitators insisting on strict action and refusing to back down.



