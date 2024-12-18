Uddhav Thackeray Demands Action Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray has called for strict action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking at a press briefing in Mumbai, Thackeray criticized the BJP and RSS, alleging their support for Shah’s comments.

“The BJP has insulted the creator of the Indian Constitution. Will the BJP or RSS take responsibility for Shah’s statement, or were they behind it?” Thackeray questioned. He further criticized leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Ajit Pawar, and Ramdas Athawale for their continued alliance with the BJP despite Shah’s remarks.

Thackeray accused Shah of hypocrisy, highlighting the BJP’s criticism of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and its recent shift towards targeting Ambedkar. He questioned whether Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would act against the BJP over this issue. Additionally, Thackeray demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi either take action against Shah or step down.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc MPs, staged a demonstration in Parliament, demanding an apology from Shah for allegedly disrespecting Ambedkar. Speaking on the matter, Rahul Gandhi stated that the country would not tolerate insults against Ambedkar or the Constitution he helped frame.

“Dr. Ambedkar shaped the nation’s direction. His insult is an insult to the Constitution. Amit Shah must apologize,” Rahul said, sharing visuals of the protest on social media.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticized Shah’s remarks, highlighting Ambedkar’s name as a symbol of human dignity and self-respect for Dalits and marginalized communities.

The Congress accused the BJP and RSS of harboring animosity towards Ambedkar and demanded accountability for Shah’s statements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Shah’s defense, accusing the Congress of twisting the facts to create controversy. According to Modi, Shah’s comments in the Rajya Sabha were intended to expose the Congress’ historical neglect of Ambedkar, a move that allegedly left the party unsettled.

“They are shocked because Shah presented the truth about their history. Unfortunately, they rely on theatrics to mislead the public. Our government’s respect for Ambedkar remains steadfast,” Modi stated.

In a scathing response, Modi accused the Congress of spreading false narratives to cover up its past actions. He reiterated his government’s unwavering reverence for Ambedkar, contrasting it with what he described as Congress’ history of undermining the leader’s contributions.