Just In
UP govt to bear entire fee of Dalit student in IIT Dhanbad
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it will help Dalit student Atul Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, to get admission in IIT Dhanbad and its social welfare department will bear the entire fee through scholarship.
“Under the state’s scholarship scheme, the Social Welfare Department will bear the entire fee of IIT through scholarship so that Atul’s education can be ensured,” an official statement said here. Atul Kumar, the son of daily wage labourer Rajendra Kumar, could not secure admission in IIT Dhanbad stopped due to non-payment of fees.
Atul, a resident of Titoda village of Khatauli tehsil of Muzaffarnagar district, had performed well in the IIT JEE exam and got a seat in the Electronics Engineering branch, but his admission got stuck due to non-payment of fees by June 24. The family approached the Supreme Court after making all efforts.
After the intervention of the Supreme Court and the matter coming to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government decided to provide full help to the student. The chief minister immediately gave instructions to ensure all possible assistance for Atul, the statement said. Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun spoke to the student’s family over the phone and assured them that the state government would provide financial assistance for his entire education.