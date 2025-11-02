Vice President CP Radhakrishnan calls libraries temples of learning, empowerment

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday described libraries as temples of learning, calling them spaces that nurture critical thinking and empower individuals and communities.

Addressing the International Conference on ‘Libraries Empowering Communities – Global Perspectives’ through a video message, Radhakrishnan said that in today’s digital age, libraries serve as knowledge hubs that enable people to access authentic information and counter misinformation.

He observed that while technology offers easy access to information, libraries cultivate depth, reflection, and meaningful dialogue in society.

The Conference was organised by the P. N. Panicker Foundation at Kanakakkunnu Palace, Thiruvananthapuram.

The event marks the 80th year of the organised library movement in Kerala, inspired by the vision of P. N. Panicker, revered as the Pioneer of India’s Library and Literacy Movement.

In his message, the Vice-President commended the P. N. Panicker Foundation for its sustained contribution to promoting reading culture, digital literacy, and community empowerment through knowledge dissemination.

He noted that the Foundation’s motto — “Vayichu Valaruka” (Read and Grow) — continues to guide the society towards enlightenment and inclusion.

The Vice-President said that Shri Adi Shankaracharya travelled across Bharat to awaken spiritual awareness and unify diverse thoughts.

He noted that countless other sages and thinkers have enriched our civilisation with their wisdom, compassion, and vision.

Reflecting on India’s ancient civilizational ethos, the Vice President observed that the country’s tradition of learning — from the Epics to modern libraries — continues to inspire the nation’s pursuit of wisdom and social progress.

The Vice-President lauded Kerala’s exceptional legacy in education and literacy. He paid rich tributes to P. N. Panicker, whose vision transformed libraries into vibrant community centres that brought books and learning closer to every citizen.

Concluding his message, the Vice-President said that libraries are dynamic spaces of learning, inclusion, and innovation. He emphasised the need to strengthen the network of public and community libraries across the nation by empowering people through the power of knowledge.

The International Conference on November 2 and 3 at Kanakakkunnu Palace, Thiruvananthapuram, brings together experts, policymakers, library professionals, academicians, and digital innovators to deliberate on the evolving role of libraries in the knowledge society.

The conference celebrates the enduring legacy of Kerala’s library movement and explores strategies to enhance community participation, digital access, and sustainable knowledge ecosystems.