W.B Govt. Forms SIT Over Birbhum Violence, BJP Demands For C.M's Resignation

New Delhi: Amid uproar on the latest act of violence in West Bengal's Birbhum, the state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT), led by CID additional director-general of police Gyanwant Singh. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that she would be visiting the district on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

The BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has demanded that the West Bengal Chief Minister must resign from her post in the wake of the violence. On Tuesday morning, eight people were found burnt alive in Bengal's Birbhum district, in protests over the of a murder of a deputy pradhan in Bogtui village in Rampurhat. The BJP leaders, however, claimed that the number of people killed in the gruesome incident might be more.

Bhatia also alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state has rapidly deteriorated as the killings of opposition party members or BJP supporters. While addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Bhatia said that the state of West Bengal will be turned into Badlapur by C.M Mamta Banerjee.

BJP President, J.P Nadda, on Tuesday expressed anguish over the killings, saying, "Shocked by the death of 10 innocent people in the violence that took place at Rampurhat in Birbhum district of West Bengal. This incident proves that Mamata government has no control over law and order."

"I condemn this incident in the strongest possible words. Also demand strict action against the culprits," he tweeted.

A delegation of senior BJP leaders from Delhi and West Bengal unit met Union Home minister Amit Shah here in New Delhi to raise concern over the violence. BJP West Bengal General Secretary and MP Locket Chatterjee said that a team of BJP members in the state will go to the site and meet with the kin of those who died in the tragic incident.

Chatterjee also termed the unfortunate event "like a terrorist activity". She claimed that sand mafia and stone mafia in the state has created an environment of fear and terror. The senior BJP leader met Amit Shah on Tuesday to raise concern over the killings, and according to Chatterjee the Home Minister has promised to form an official inquiry over the incident within 72 hours.

"Bengal is becoming terrorists' own country…. West Bengal is turning into a land where there is no value of human lives," Chatterjee has said.