You gave away PoK, we will get it back: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on Operation Sindoor, holding it responsible for the loss of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and asserting that it would be reclaimed under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leadership.

Speaking in the Upper House, Shah remarked, “I want to tell the Congress party, it was you who gave away Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), but it is the BJP that will bring it back.” He detailed India’s retaliatory actions following the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasised that while India targeted terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan misconstrued it as an attack on itself.

Shah added, “We carried out targeted strikes on terrorist hideouts, on their headquarters, their organisations, their training camps and launching pads. Our attack was on terrorism, but Pakistan mistook it as an attack on itself.”

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Shah said, “On 22 April, terrorists carried out an attack in Pahalgam. In response, we had the right to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem, a right recognised globally, and we exercised that right.” He further mentioned, “When Pakistan said it didn’t want conflict, we accepted it…”

Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. “Today, standing in this House, I promise that Jammu and Kashmir will be free from terrorism. This is the resolve of the Narendra Modi government,” he declared.