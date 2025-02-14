You need to be careful on social platforms, says Boney Kapoor

Bhubaneswar: Noted Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday said freedom of speech doesn’t mean anyone can make statements which are not socially acceptable. Answering a query on the recent vulgar remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, the veteran producer said, “What he did is something which I don’t endorse at all. There have got to be limitations. There has got to be self-censorship also.”

Kapoor further stated that freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you can say things which are not socially acceptable. “Within your home, you talk whatever you want to talk but on social platforms, you need to be careful and you need to be disciplined,” added the Bollywood producer.

Kapoor and his actor son Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his chamber in the State Assembly here. They invited the Chief Minister to attend the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL)-2025 as the chief guest. A few matches of the CCL are scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, which has been selected by the Bengal Tigers team as its home ground this time.

Kapoor said Odisha has immense natural beauty and adequate facilities for shooting movies.

He also said if all this is promoted properly, Odisha will become the preferred destination for shooting movies for filmmakers and this will also boost the tourism sector in the State.

YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has landed in controversy as well as legal trouble over his remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, sparking outrage and legal trouble. Raina’s show is well-known among Gen-Z for its dark humour.

However, lewd comments made by Allahbadia shocked both the audience and the other judges present.

During a recent episode, which featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija (known as The Rebel Kid), Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant attracting criticism from different groups and political parties.