Couples From All Generations In Tennessee Contribute Generously To CM's Covid Relief Fund

The spreading pandemic and the steadfast determination to fight it have inspired many people, including teenagers, to donate their savings and living expenses to the Covid relief fund pool. In comparison to the big league of celebrities and industrialists, their efforts can seem insignificant.



Regardless, their noble goal has warmed the hearts of many.

Three generous couples, one newlywed and another in their later years took their initiative to the Chief Minister's Covid donation box with their bowsprit of generosity.

S Sharinraj and V Surya exchanged rings and took their vows in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Nagapattinam on a gloomy Monday morning. They went straight to the district collectorate in their wedding finery after receiving their parents' blessings and handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000 to collector Praveen P Nair for the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Sharinraj, the groom from Manjakollai in Nagapattinam, said that as they had tied the knot at the time of the pandemic, the fund raised in their marriage can be used for the COVID patients for the sake of their help. Every day, they hear about people who are suffering as a result of Covid-19 which is heart-wrenching. Among the survivors are a handful of their friends and relatives.

V Surya, a 25-year-old bride, a postgraduate in mathematics from Thiruthuraipoondi, said that both of their families work in the education sector. She also said that both of the bridegrooms had already made up their mind that they would contribute to the COVID patients through donating to the Chief Minister's donation box.

Following the couple's example, 10-year-old B Kularanjan of Kilvelur in Nagapattinam's district donated his piggy bank, which contained his two-year savings of around Rs 2,000, to the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund.

On Monday, District Collector Praveen P Nair praised the couple and the boy for their charitable contributions and also said that the willingness to help is more important than the amount of money they are donating.

According to the sources, another newlywed couple tied the knot in a temple the same day about 188 kilometers away in the small town of Manampoondi in Villupuram. After exchanging garlands and partaking in the rituals, they visited Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy at his Thirukovilur home, dressed in their wedding attire, to hand over Rs 51,000 in cash, a report published by The New Indian Express.

The groom, Haribaskar said that due to lockdown they had canceled their idea of the grand wedding and the amount of money saved from their wedding was contributed to Chief Minister's Fund as a part of a support with the fight against the pandemic.