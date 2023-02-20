Sacred Hermit Discovered Buried In Fetal Position

A lady by the name of Lady Isabel German hid herself in a room of the All Saints Church outside of York in the fifteenth century. She spent 28 years as a "anchoress," living in religious seclusion while praying and thinking about God within a locked cage.



After 500 years, curiously buried remains suspected to be those of the anchoress were discovered in the crevices of the decaying church. The dating of the remains closely matches historical documents, even though specialists are not 100% convinced that this body belonged to Lady German.



From a modern viewpoint, a life lived in seclusion behind four walls would seem confining, yet many lay women in the past chose to live alone in order to avoid the social and financial reliance that came with marriage or the lack of rights that came with being an unmarried spinster. Some people saw being an anchoress as having the benefits of privacy, freedom from domestic servitude, forgiveness of sins, and autonomy.

Archaeologist Lauren McIntyre from the University of Sheffield and Oxford Archaeology Limited explained that the results of the new study provide us the opportunity to consider the possibility that Lady German decided to live alone in order to maintain her independence and control over her life. Her chosen way of life would have also elevated her to a position of prominence in the neighbourhood where she would have been treated almost like a living prophet.

The woman appears to have had advanced venereal syphilis, a sexually transmitted bacterial condition that can leave the body covered in rashes and sores, as well as septic arthritis, or infections of the joints. Later on, the infection may even affect the brain and nerve system, leading to headaches, blurred vision, disorientation, and memory loss. The disease may ultimately result in death if it sufficiently harms a person's internal organs.

Meanwhile, historical accounts of the anchoritic way of life describe how solitary confinement came to be experienced by women like lady German in the past. The candidate would first go through a cleansing ritual that comprised a confession, mass, and communion with a bishop or priest. Next, as people surrounding her sang a litany, the woman would be brought to a cell with a door. She would say her prayers as she went inside her cell alone. The existing bishop or priest would then give her a blessing and seal her cell.