Top Trending Videos Of The Week (August 6 - August 13)

A trending video featuring and depicting a woman standing on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, got popular during the week after releasing a new commercial advertisement.The 30-second commercial went viral on social media in a short amount of time, and many were left dumbfounded after seeing it.



Watch The Trending Video Of Woman Standing On The Top Of Burj Khalifa

Over the weekend, another video witnessing a bull moose charged towards a man who was shooting the animal from a short distance in a viral video. The encounter was captured on camera by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which then posted a video of it on Twitter. Over 34,000 people viewed the viral video, prompting a variety of responses on social media.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Startling Display, Featuring Bull Moose Rushes At A Man

A video of a lion cub playing and cuddling with its mother is circulating the internet, and it's one of the sweetest because it shows the world's purest bond between the cub and its mother. It's one of the most endearing wildlife videos I've seen in a long time.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Lion Cub Playing With It's Mother

A trending video of a Beluga whale and a seagull playing has gone crazily viral. In a short period of time, the trending video gained over 131k views and was posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter account.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Beluga Playing With A Seagull



