Watch The Viral Video Of People Attempting To Escape From Shopping Complex In Greater Noida West As It Caught Fire
- A horrifying fire engulfs a shopping complex in Greater Noida West, leaving five injured. Disturbing videos capturing people's desperate leaps from high floors go viral.
- The fire, believed to have started on the third floor, sparks memories of a similar incident in April, where a lamp-triggered fire damaged adjacent flats in Gaur City 2.
On Thursday afternoon, a devastating fire erupted at a shopping complex in Greater Noida West, resulting in injuries to five individuals. Disturbing videos depicting people desperately attempting to save themselves by leaping from heights as high as the third floor quickly spread across social media platforms.
The shopping complex, situated within Gaur City 1, a residential society in Greater Noida West, encompasses numerous retail stores, food courts, restaurants, and a gym, among other amenities. As per reports, the fire originated on the third floor of the complex. One of the viral videos captures a chaotic scene, with an individual urging someone to "jump" just before they take the drastic action of leaping to the ground. Here is the video, have a look at it!
The full extent of the damage caused by the recent incident was not immediately ascertainable. However, it is worth noting that a similar incident occurred in April, where a fire broke out in a flat located in the 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2. The fire, believed to have originated from a lamp, not only affected the flat where it started but also caused damage to neighboring flats in close proximity.