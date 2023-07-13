Watch The Viral Video Of People Attempting To Escape From Shopping Complex In Greater Noida West As It Caught Fire

On Thursday afternoon, a devastating fire erupted at a shopping complex in Greater Noida West, resulting in injuries to five individuals. Disturbing videos depicting people desperately attempting to save themselves by leaping from heights as high as the third floor quickly spread across social media platforms.



The shopping complex, situated within Gaur City 1, a residential society in Greater Noida West, encompasses numerous retail stores, food courts, restaurants, and a gym, among other amenities. As per reports, the fire originated on the third floor of the complex. One of the viral videos captures a chaotic scene, with an individual urging someone to "jump" just before they take the drastic action of leaping to the ground. Here is the video, have a look at it!





#Watch Dramatic visuals Fire broke out on the third floor of galaxy plaza, gaur avenue 1, #GreaterNoida. People saved their lives by jumping from the building. @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/pAFL7KySYR — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) July 13, 2023



The full extent of the damage caused by the recent incident was not immediately ascertainable. However, it is worth noting that a similar incident occurred in April, where a fire broke out in a flat located in the 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2. The fire, believed to have originated from a lamp, not only affected the flat where it started but also caused damage to neighboring flats in close proximity.

