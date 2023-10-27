Live
Watch The Viral Video Of Speeding SUV Injuring Police Constable In Connaught Place Vehicle Check
- In a recent incident at Delhi's iconic Connaught Place, a police constable conducting vehicle checks was injured when struck by a speeding SUV.
- This article provides details about the incident, the constable's injuries, and the subsequent actions taken by the police.
A police officer, who was conducting a vehicle check in Delhi's renowned Connaught Place market, sustained injuries when a speeding SUV struck him last week, as confirmed by the police. The incident occurred on the outer circle of Connaught Place last Tuesday, approximately at 1 am.
Surveillance footage from a nearby security camera recorded the constable engaged in vehicle inspection at the checkpoint when the high-speed SUV collided with him and continued through the barricades.
Eyewitnesses recounted that the constable was thrown into the air before landing on the busy roadway, resulting in injuries to his leg and head. Additionally, the video revealed that the SUV went on to collide with another vehicle at the checkpoint. Here is the viral video, have a look at it:
The injured constable received immediate medical attention and has since been discharged from the hospital.
Law enforcement authorities shared that the traffic police team pursued the SUV and successfully apprehended the driver, who attempted to escape the scene following the accident. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing, police officials stated, highlighting their commitment to addressing the incident.