  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

Disney+ Hotstar Outage Disrupts Streaming in Major Indian Cities

Disney+ Hotstar Outage Disrupts Streaming in Major Indian Cities
x
Highlights

Disney+ Hotstar is experiencing a widespread outage, primarily affecting users in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently down for many users in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The problem began at 12:35 PM IST today and mainly affects people using web browsers and smart TVs.

When they try to watch content, they see an error message that says, "Something went wrong, we are having trouble playing this video right now." This means users are unable to stream videos on these devices.

While the mobile app is still working, many users are frustrated because they can’t access content on other devices, like web browsers or smart TVs.

Downdetector has confirmed that the issue is widespread, with most complaints about streaming not working. Disney+ Hotstar has not yet explained what’s causing the problem or when it will be resolved, so users are left waiting for more information.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick