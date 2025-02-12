Live
Disney+ Hotstar Outage Disrupts Streaming in Major Indian Cities
Disney+ Hotstar is experiencing a widespread outage, primarily affecting users in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Disney+ Hotstar is currently down for many users in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The problem began at 12:35 PM IST today and mainly affects people using web browsers and smart TVs.
When they try to watch content, they see an error message that says, "Something went wrong, we are having trouble playing this video right now." This means users are unable to stream videos on these devices.
While the mobile app is still working, many users are frustrated because they can’t access content on other devices, like web browsers or smart TVs.
Downdetector has confirmed that the issue is widespread, with most complaints about streaming not working. Disney+ Hotstar has not yet explained what’s causing the problem or when it will be resolved, so users are left waiting for more information.