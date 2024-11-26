Sree Leela and Naveen Polishetty to Grace Aha's Unstoppable with NBK Season 4

The fourth season of Unstoppable with NBK on Aha Telugu is gaining momentum with its exciting lineup of celebrity guests. The latest episode will feature two of Tollywood’s brightest stars, Sree Leela and Naveen Polishetty, in what promises to be an engaging and entertaining interaction with the show’s host, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Both actors have been making waves in the Telugu film industry with their impressive performances. Sree Leela, known for her infectious energy and captivating screen presence, has emerged as a favorite among audiences. Her recent films have showcased her versatility and positioned her as one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. Naveen Polishetty, on the other hand, has carved a niche for himself with his impeccable comic timing and relatable characters. His films like Jathi Ratnalu and Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty have earned him widespread acclaim.

The combination of these two dynamic actors, along with Balakrishna's inimitable style and charisma, is expected to deliver an episode filled with laughter, heartfelt moments, and intriguing revelations. Fans can look forward to hearing anecdotes from their personal and professional journeys, along with behind-the-scenes stories from their blockbuster films.

Aha’s Unstoppable with NBK has become a must-watch for Telugu audiences, thanks to Balakrishna’s candid conversations and the show’s unique ability to bring out the unseen side of its guests. The upcoming episode with Sree Leela and Naveen Polishetty is sure to add to the show’s legacy of memorable moments.