2021 Champions League final goal-scorer Havertz looking to prove himself again in Arsenal colours

London: One of the most important goals in Kai Havertz's career was his finish in May 2021 as his lone strike propelled Chelsea past Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final. Three years on, Havertz is aiming to recreate his success in the other corner of London in Arsenal colours. Ahead of the League stage tie against PSG, Havertz reflected on his UEFA Champions League final moment and claimed it would mean a lot more if he could do it with Arsenal.

“It was a good moment for me in my career and something that I’m always going to think about. It’s a nice feeling but it would be even nicer if I could do it with Arsenal and it would mean a lot more.

“If players ask me about it I tell them, but I think it’s just something new now. We have lots of players already that have played in the competition and now it’s a new competition with more games. I help where I can but it was three or four years ago that I won it, so a long time ago, so I think I have to prove myself again in the dressing room,” said Kai Havertz to Arsenal’s media team.

Arsenal reached the Champions League for the first time since 2017, after having a few rough years after the Arsene Wenger era, but the Gunners roared back into the competition and went as far as the quarterfinals where they barely missed out on the final four after they were defeated 2-3 by Bayern Munich.

Havertz went on to add that the team is ‘one year older now’ and is ready for the clash against French giants PSG on Wednesday (IST).

“We know now how tough it is to go far in that competition from last year. Especially last year, away in Germany it wasn’t our best game but I think we have grown up and we are one year older now, so I hope we’re going to have a great competition. It’s a long way but I think we’re all ready for it,” he added.