Athletes get reduced 3-yr ban for evading dope tests

New Delhi: The four-year bans on track and field athletes Pooja Rani, Kiran, Pankaj and Chelimi Pratyusha for evading dope tests has been reduced by one year after they accepted their offence within 20 days of being charged. The quartet was among several athletes who were suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) earlier this year under Article 2.3 of the anti-doping rules, which deals with “evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection by an athlete” without compelling justification.

The maximum ban period for a first offence is four years but Article 10.8 of the NADA Rules provides for “results management agreements” under which athletes can get reduced punishment based on early admission and acceptance of sanction.

Article 10.8.1 allows athletes charged with a four-year ban to benefit from a one year reduction if they admit the violation and accept the penalty within 20 days of being charged.