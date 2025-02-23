Champions Trophy: I could've stayed out there for longer, admits Saud Shakeel

Dubai : After Pakistan were bowled out for 241, in their high-stakes Champions Trophy clash, against India at the Dubai International Stadium, top-order batter Saud Shakeel admitted the timing of his dismissal wasn’t ideal and that he could have stayed at the crease for a longer period.

On a slow two-paced pitch, Shakeel top scored for Pakistan with 62 runs off 76 balls, his fourth ODI fifty, while sharing a 104-run stand for the third wicket with captain Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 46. Barring the duo, none of the Pakistan batters stepped up to the occasion as they were dismissed for 241 in 49.4 overs.

"I was taking a chance, but it was not a good time to get out. I think I could've stayed out there for longer. Early on, the ball wasn't coming to the bat nicely, there was a little bit of swing. Pitch was slightly on the slower side. I think we'll have to put up a fight and take wickets early on to put some pressure on," said Shakeel in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

With India now getting ready to chase 242 and in prime position to register their second successive win in the 2025 Champions Trophy, former England women’s spinner Alex Hartley believes it will take something special from Pakistan to emerge victorious in the sell-out clash in Dubai. India haven't lost an ODI match to Pakistan since 2017.

“It's going to take something special. The only way that Pakistan can stay in this competition is if they bowl India out. I was thinking if Pakistan could get to the 270 mark, it's a good chance. It's been a strange innings but India will take the momentum into the second innings. They look like the strongest team in this competition so far,” she said on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.