Chris Gayle meets PM Modi during Jamaican PM Andrew Holness visit to India

New Delhi: West Indies cricket great Chris Gayle met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Jamaican PM Andrew Holness bilateral visit to India.

The former cricketer on Wednesday shared a video on his social media from his meeting with the PM, with a caption, "Honour to have met with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. Jamaica To India" with the hashtag "OneLove".

In the video, Gayle can be seen greeting the PM with "Namaste".

Holness arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a historic four-day visit, marking the first-ever bilateral visit by a leader Jamaica to India.The Jamaican PM's visit, which comes at the invitation of PM Modi, will continue until October 3.

"Chris Gayle is not just an icon in Jamaica; he is also widely known, respected, and adored here in India for his cricketing prowess.

"It’s great to be here at the same time as him during our working visit to India. I am also pleased to be joined by Jamaican businessmen of Indian heritage," the Jamaican PM has posted on 'X' after reaching India on Monday.

India and Jamaica share a deep bond rooted in strong cultural and historical ties, with a shared colonial past, a commitment to democratic values, and a mutual passion for cricket.

Regarded as one of the most destructive batters, Gayle often known as 'Universe Boss' has represented the West Indies in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 79 T20Is. He amassed 7214 runs in Tests, 10480 in ODIs and 1899 runs in T20Is. He is the most successful T20 batter in history with 14562 runs, which includes a 22 hundreds and 88 fifties in a career spanning 17 years.

He holds multiple records and is well known for hammering the bowlers with his long sixes. Gayle, who has 15 Test tons, is one of the four hitters in the world to score two triple hundreds in Test matches.

Moreover, in the first game of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Gayle made cricket history by becoming the first player to score a century in T20 internationals. Facing South Africa in Johannesburg, he smashed 117 off just 57 balls.