AB De Villiers On A Song After Turning The Tide For RCB In IPL 2020

IPL 2020 has been full of surprises so far. RCB players who are flying high thanks to their recent victories have been sharing their joy and emotions with their co-players and media.

Bangalore franchise all-rounder Chris Morris has said that he has not been able to take the wicket of RCB Star batsman, AB de Villiers so far in his professional career. No mammoth scores of opposition teams matter when AB de Villiers is in agressive mood during his batting. In the match that was played in the International stadium at Dubai, Rajasthan Royals scored 177 for 6 wickets in twenty overs. In reply RCB scored 179 runs for the loss of 3 wickets and won the match.

There was a need of 35 runs in the last two overs, when De Villiers hit three huge sixes in the 19th over which cost Jaydev Unadkat about 25 runs. Finally, De Villiers finished the target by hitting a six in Jofra Archer's bowling in the final over. In all Mr. 360 scored 55 runs in 22 balls and became the sheet anchor for the team. His contribution included 6 sixes.

Chris Morris who spoke to Yujvendra Chahal said that it is difficult to bowl to AB De Villiers when he is in an agressive mood at the crease and that the cricketer can reach even if it is a big target. While he admitted that he could not take his wicket at any point of time in his professional career except while playing in the nets, he added that he didn't have any plans while bowling to him.

Morris who bowled magnificently captured four wickets conceding 26 runs. The all rounder said that the team executed their plans well during the last phase of the innings and said that his four wicket haul has given him confidence to perform well in succeeding matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has scored 12 points in the matches played so far and stands third in the points table. The team will be facing Kolkota Knight Riders on October 21st at Shek Jahed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith who spoke after the defeat against RCB, has said that their team has to win all the rest of the five matches to qualify for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League failing which they have to exit the tournament.

Trivia: AB De Villiers is called MR 360 due to his ability to hit the ball to all corners of the field