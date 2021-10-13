Chris Gayle slams legendary Curtly Ambrose: Have no respect for him

Chris Gayle has slammed former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose, saying his legendary compatriot is just looking for attention. Gayle's comments have come after Ambrose questioned the explosive batsman's place in the West Indies squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.



Criticising Gayle, Ambrose said that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter has not done enough to earn a place in West Indies' playing XI in the T20 World Cup, which is due to begin on Oct. 17 and the tournament is being hosted by the UAE and Oman. Reacting to the comments from the former pacer, Gayle said that he has no respect for Ambrose.

"I can tell you personally and you can let him know that Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, has no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever. I am speaking about Curtly Ambrose. I am singling out Curtly Ambrose, one of your own. I highly respected him when I came into the West Indies team. When I just joined the team, I looked up to this man. But I am now speaking from my heart," Gayle told a radio station, The Island Tea Morning Show.

Gayle, who has been playing competitive cricket for over two decades now, owns nearly all batting records in the shortest format. He is the only batsman to have scored 14,000 or more runs in T20 cricket, while he was a part of the West Indies' team that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

"I don't know what, since he retired, what he had against Chris Gayle. Those negative things he has been saying within the press, I don't know if he is looking for attention but he is getting the attention. So I am just giving back the attention which he requires and which he needs," added Gayle in the same interview.





Chris Gayle, Legendary Jamaica and West Indies Cricketer, born 42 yrs ago today on 21 Sep 1979. Most capped Windies player; only player to score triplet of centuries - triple hundred in Tests, double hundred in ODIs, a hundred in T20Is. Greatest batsman ever in T20. @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/HoQn5zt3PJ — Wayne Chen (@wcchen) September 21, 2021





Gayle has not been in great form this year as he has managed only 227 runs in 16 innings at an average of 17.46. The 42-year-old featured in only two games in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scoring 15 runs, before ending his stint with PBKS to "mentally recharge and refresh" ahead of the T20 World Cup.



"No, he (Gayle) is not an automatic choice for me. The few home series (West Indies) just played, he had no scores of significance, and I have said before that if he did not do well in those home series, he should not go to the World Cup. However, he will be at the World Cup, but for me, he is definitely not an automatic choice for starting... If he gets it going on the day, he can be destructive, but he has not done much in the last 18 months or so to really make me think he will set the World Cup alight," Ambrose told the Mason & Guest show a few days ago.

To which, Gayle responded,"I am finished with Curtly Ambrose. I have no respect, any time I see him I will tell him as well -- 'Stop being negative, support the team ahead of the World Cup.' This team has been selected and we need past players to support us. We need that, we don't need negative energy. In other teams, their past players support their teams, why can't our own support us in a big tournament like this?

We have won the tournament twice and we will be going for the third title. The team has seen what is happening. It is going to reflect on the team. If the past players continue being negative, I am Chris Gayle Universe Boss is going to be disrespectful, disrespectful verbally in their face. In the media as well. I am not going to take anything from any senior player. Curtly Ambrose pull your socks up, alright? Support for West Indies, ok? Support West Indies, that is the thing."

The two-time champions, West Indies will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Oct. 23. Apart from England and two other qualifying teams, West Indies also have Australia and South Africa in Super 12 Group 1.