ICC announces all-women match officials for ICC Women’s World Cup 2024

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced an all-women on-field and match officials for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates — in Dubai and Sharjah – from October 3 to October 20.

Ten umpires and three match referees, all experienced women, will be in charge of the edition.

India’s GS Lakshmi, who has been officiating matches since 2012, and was also the match referee in the ICC Women’s World Cup final in 2023, is also a part of the elite panel. Shandre Fritz and Michell Pereira are the other two match referees in the panel. The duo are in their second ICC Women’s T20 World Cup panel.

Claire Polosak, who will be umpiring in her fifth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, is the most experienced umpire in the group. Along with Polosak, Kim Cotton and Jacqueline Williams, who will be officiating in their fourth ICC Women’s T2o World Cup, will also be helming the group.

Cotton and Williams were the on-field umpires in the Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup final in February 2023.

Sue Redfern, who was the TV umpire for the 2023 final, is also making her fourth appearance in the tournament.

The umpires and match officials group will also have a debutant as Sarah Dambanevana of Zimbabwe will be officiating in her first World Cup.

Commenting on the all-women elite panel the ICC Senior Manager of the Umpires and Referees, Sean Easey, said the governing body is proud to have been contributing to the advancement of women in cricket. “The ICC is proud to be contributing to the advancement of women in our sport. To be announcing this all-female lineup of match officials for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is wonderful. This group, selected as the most deserving umpires for this event following their recent form in bilateral and other cricket, are some of the very best from around the world. We are confident that they will do a great job at this event. I wish them the best of luck as they oversee the world’s top women’s cricketers in what will be an exciting tournament for all involved,” Easey said, in an ICC statement.

Match referees: Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi and Michell Pereira.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Anna Harris, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan and Jacquiline Williams.