IPL 2023 Playoffs and final: Dates, venues, time

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and the final.

The three playoffs fixtures will be played across Chennai and Ahmedabad, while the grand finale will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, which was also the venue of last year's IPL final. The Ahmedabad stadium, which is the home ground of Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT), boosts a capacity of 132,000.

Last year, Ahmedabad hosted the Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before hosting the final on May 29 between eventual champions Gujarat Titans and RR.

Chennai, on the other hand, will be hosting an IPL playoff game for the first time since 2019. Overall, the Chepauk Stadium has hosted five such matches which includes two finals - 2011 and 2012.

The IPL 2023 playoffs are set to begin on May 23, with Qualifier 1 to be played at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The Eliminator will also be played the same stadium, while the action will move to Narendra Modi Stadium for Qualifier 2 and the final. All these fixtures are believed to begin at 7.30 PM, like the group games.

IPL 2023: Playoffs and final

Qualifier 1: Team 1 vs Team 2 – May 23, Chennai

Eliminator: Team 3 vs Team 4 – May 24, Chennai

Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 – May 26, Ahmedabad

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 – May 28, Ahmedabad

So far in the IPL 2023, a total of 28 matches have been played, with 2008 champions RR at the top of the table with four victories from six games. They are at the top because of a superior net run-rate as second-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also have eight points after six matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) are at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in six games, which happened against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.