Ponting congratulates 'great friend' Rohit for 'unbelievable career' as India veteran retires from Tests

New Delhi: Punjab Kings Head coach Ricky Ponting paid tribute to Rohit Sharma after the experienced campaigner called time on Test cricket after 67 matches in whites. Having led India to the World Test Championship Final in 2023, the opener announced his decision to retire from the longest format of the game on Wednesday.

"Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit posted on Instagram story with the picture of his Test cap no. 280.

Following the 38-year-old veteran batter’s decision to call time on his Test career, former Australia skipper and current PBKS coach Ponting congratulated Rohit on his stellar Test career.

"Well, Rohit Sharma, my great friend. We go back a long, long way to the days of the Mumbai Indians, getting to play alongside you and see you develop as a captain and leader. I just want to say congratulations on an unbelievable Test career. You should be very proud of everything you have achieved in Test match game and best of luck for your future," said Ponting in a video shared by PBKS on their social media.

Former India batter Suresh Raina also extended his wishes for his ex-teammate and posted on X, "Rohit Sharma's legacy extends beyond the numbers. A true champion, an inspiring leader, and a passionate player who gave his all to the game. His impact on Indian cricket will be felt for years to come."

Rohit, who was appointed as the Indian skipper in red-ball cricket back in 2022, brings down curtains on his career with 4301 runs to his name at an average of 40.57, which includes 12 tons and 18 half-centuries.

Among his major highlights in a decade-long career in whites were two ICC World Test Championship Final appearances and India's monumental Test series win in Australia in 2020/21.

Rohit had already called time on his T20I career after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year.

Having also captained the team to the ICC Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, Rohit confirmed that he will continue to lead the team in the 50-over format.