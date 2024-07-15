Rohit Sharma confirms playing ODI, Test formats 'at least for a while'

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will continue playing for the country in ODI and Test formats "at least for a while" after announcing his retirement from T20Is after lifting the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Under Rohit's leadership, India ended their 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy and defeated South Africa in the final to clinch their second T20 World Cup title. It was India's first major win after winning the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Just after the T20 World Cup final, Virat Kohli, Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja announced their T20I retirements. However, the trio confirmed to play the other formats of the game.

In 159 T20Is, Rohit concluded his time in the format as the highest-run scorer with 4,231 runs including five hundreds and 32 fifties.

"This was my last (T201) game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the Cup. I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line," Rohit had said after the final.

The opening batter, who was recently seen enjoying the Wimbledon semifinal in London, confirmed his future in India colours but did not reveal his plans of announcing retirement from international cricket.

"I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while," Rohit said during a promotional event in the US on Sunday.

Earlier in the month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that India will play the World Test Championship (if qualifies) final and 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit's leadership.

India are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in a six-match limited-overs series with the first T20I to be played in Pallekele on June 27.