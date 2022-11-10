T20 World Cup: No DK, Pant; India to bat 1st in 2nd semi-final vs England in Adelaide

India have picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England.



After missing out on India's opening four games, Pant finally made his first appearance of the tournament in his side's final group game, which was against Zimbabwe. Pant managed just three runs as India defeated the opponents by 71 runs.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss on Thursday and put India to bat at Adelaide Oval. Mark Wood and Dawid Malan, who were already believed to miss the game due to injuries, were replaced by Phil Salt and Chris Jordan.

After the toss, India captain Rohit said he would have anyway batted first had he won the toss.

"We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Important to hold the nerve and take the game till the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. It (injury) was a scare but I'm fine now. The kind of talent we have, it was a tough one (to pick the XI). The same team for us," Rohit said at the toss on Thursday.

Buttler, meanwhile, said his side was looking forward to the great atmosphere on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. "We're going to bowl first. There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions are different, we will have to adapt. We have two changes - Malan and Wood are out with injuries - Salt and Jordan come in. Looks a good wicket. Hope it stays well the whole game," said Buttler.

India topped Group 2 with four wins and a loss in five games, while England finished second in Group 1 with three wins, a loss, and a no result.

Both India and England have won the World T20 title once in the past. While India won it in the inaurgral edition in 2007, England clinched the trophy in 2010 by beating Australia in the final.

The winner of today's (Nov. 10) match will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday (Nov. 13) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India vs England: Playing XIs



India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England XI: Jos Buttler(wk/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid