‘Cricketing observation from admirer’: Kaif after Bumrah blasts him for criticism

New Delhi: Former India batter Mohammad Kaif gave a calm and measured response to Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer blasted the former cricketer for his workload-related remarks, saying it was a “cricketing observation”. On Thursday, Mohammad Kaif raised some concerns about how Jasprit Bumrah is being used in white-ball cricket lately.

He pointed out that Bumrah has been bowling as many as three overs up front during the powerplay, instead of holding back a few for the death overs — something Kaif feels could be risky, especially with the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan coming up. Kaif also mentioned that under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, Bumrah was often used in short one-over spells. But that approach seems to have changed under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy. “Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt india,” Kaif had posted on X.

Reacting sharply to Kaif’s observation, Bumrah wrote, “Inaccurate before inaccurate again.” Now, the former batter has given his take on the entire matter, saying he just made a “cricketing observation” and called Bumrah the “biggest match-winner for India.”

“Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket’s biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours,” Kaif shared on Friday. Bumrah, whose fitness and workload management have been under the spotlight in recent months, has four scalps to his name in four games at the Asia Cup.