ISL: Owen Coyle extends contract with Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad: Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC, co-owned by Vita Dani and actor Abhishek Bachchan, have extended head coach Owen Coyle’s contract for another two years. The 58-year-old Coyle will now helm the ISL club till the 2026 season.

Coyle first coached Chennaiyin FC in the 2019-20 season and helped the team to the final of the ISL. The club, however, lost in the final.

He then moved to Jamshedpur FC and then re-signed with Chennaiyin FC in 2023. After taking over in his second stint, he guided the team to the ISL playoffs for the first time in four years.

The 58-year-old helped Jamshedpur FC win the League Winners Shield in the 2021-22 season.

Coyle said he was delighted to extend his stay at Chennaiyin FC. “I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. Since day one, I’ve believed in the vision and potential of this club,” Coyle said in a media statement released by the club.

He added that the fans and the players make Chennaiyin FC a special place to work. “The unwavering support from the fans, the dedication of the players, and the commitment from everyone at the club make this a truly special place to work. I sincerely thank the owners for their trust, and together, we will continue to build on this journey,” he added.

Chennaiyin FC’s co-owner Vita Dani lauded Coyle’s passion and commitment to the sport and the club. “From the very beginning, we knew Owen was the right person to lead this club. His passion, experience, and commitment have only strengthened our belief in his ability to shape Chennaiyin’s future,” Vita Dani said in a club release.

Chennaiyin FC have made a good start in the ongoing ISL season and are currently placed fifth in the 13-team league. Chennaiyin FC have eight points from five matches, with two wins, two draws and one loss.

Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC are above Chennaiyin FC in the ISL points table at this stage of the league.