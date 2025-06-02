Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement from ODI Cricket After 13-Year Career

Glenn Maxwell, one of Australia’s most exciting ODI players, has announced his retirement from one-day international cricket after a 13-year career.

He played his first ODI for Australia in 2012 and scored nearly 4,000 runs in 149 matches.

At 36 years old, Maxwell is still recovering from a serious left leg injury he suffered in 2022. During the Champions Trophy in February, he told the Australian team selector George Bailey that he didn’t expect to continue playing until the 2027 World Cup.

Maxwell said on the Final Word podcast that he realized it was time for younger players to take over and make the spot their own for the future.

He had already decided to retire from ODIs before he injured his finger and missed this year’s Indian Premier League.

Maxwell joins other Australian stars like Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, and David Warner who have recently retired from one-day cricket.

Australia will now need to find new players to help defend their World Cup title in two years.

Maxwell will keep playing T20 cricket for Australia and has not retired from first-class cricket.

He explained that the physical demands of the 50-over game became too much for his body, especially in tough playing conditions.

During the Champions Trophy, playing on a hard outfield and a wet, slippery field made it difficult for him to recover between games.

He said surviving 50 overs was exhausting and affected his batting performance.

Feeling that his body was struggling and he wasn’t at his best, Maxwell decided it was time to step away from one-day internationals.