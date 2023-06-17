Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to take on Mumba Masters in opener on June 22

Triveni Continental Kings will take on upGrad Mumba Masters in the opening encounter of the inaugural Global Chess League, the organisers confirmed on Friday while announcing the tournaments schedule and the scoring system.

The tournament, which is set to be played in Dubai in association with the Dubai Sports Council from June 21 - July 2, 2023, will introduce the franchise format to the sport of chess.

The league will also bring a completely new mixed-team format to the fore featuring the best from the ecosystem among men, women and U21 players.

Each team will have six players and a manager, who will be competing on six boards which will be played simultaneously. While each board will be called a game, all six combined boards will be termed one match. Once the board order is decided, it cannot be altered after drawing lots while deciding the run order of play. And in each match, all the players of one team will play with the same colour.

A game won with Black pieces will result in 4 Game Points (GP) to the winning player. A victory for a player with White pieces will see them win 3 GP. A draw will be rewarded with 1 GP, and a defeat gets the player 0 GP. Each players' GP will contribute to the Team's total Match Points (MP).

With regards to the calculations on Match Points (MP), a team which scores more GP than their opposition will be rewarded with a bonus of 3 MP. If both the Teams are level on GP, they will be awarded 1 MP each. However, if a team scores less GP than the opposing team, they won't get any MP for that Match.