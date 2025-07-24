Harmanpreet’s ton powers India to series win

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur once again displayed penchant for saving her best for crunch games as India rode on her majestic century to win the high-scoring third women’s ODI by 13 runs and clinch the series 2-1.

A splendid 84-ball 102 from skipper Harmanpreet and a brisk fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues fired India Women to a challenging 318 for five, before the bowlers did just enough to bowl out England for 305 in 49.5 overs here on Tuesday. Young seamer Kranti Goud, playing only her fourth WODI, starred with 6/52, while left-arm spinner Shree Charani chipped in with 2/68.