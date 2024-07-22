PR Sreejesh to retire after 2024 Paris Olympics

Indian men’s hockey team’s goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, has decided to retire from international hockey after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The veteran goalkeeper, who goes by the moniker ‘Great Wall of India’ due to his prowess in the goal, will be playing in his fourth Olympic Games.

He has donned the Indian jersey 328 times and played an integral part in India’s bronze medal winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Apart from the Olympic bronze medal, Sreejesh won two Asian Games gold medals, triumphed in the Asia Cup twice and won the Asian Champions Trophy four times. He was also awarded India’s highest sporting honour – the Khel Ratna Award.

In a post on social media, Sreejesh said he is on the threshold of his final chapter in international hockey. The Kerala-born goalkeeper reminisced his formative days as he looked forward for a fruitful outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“As I stand on the threshold of my final chapter in international hockey, my heart swells with gratitude and reflection. From the modest beginnings at G V Raja Sports School, to this momentous journey that has defined my life, every step has been a testament to dreams, determination, and the support of my loved ones,” he wrote on Instagram.

He touched upon how his father overcame odds to see him succeed in hockey. “I still remember my father selling our cow to buy my first kit. His sacrifice ignited a fire within me, pushing me to strive harder, dream bigger. My first international trip to Australia was filled with wonder and excitement, a young boy chasing a dream on foreign soil,” he added.

The 36-year-old said the London Olympics in 2012 taught a lot of self-belief. India had a disastrous outing losing all their matches. Grouped with the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, South Korea and New Zealand, India couldn’t win a single match in the entire Olympics and finished 12th out of 12 teams in the competition, losing to South Africa in the 11th place match.

“The 2012 London Olympics was a harsh teacher. Losing all our matches was a bitter pill to swallow, but it was also a turning point. It was in those moments of defeat that I found my resolve to rise, to never back down,” he wrote of the London Olympics.

He said acing at the Asian level was for all fans who believed in the Indian team and in himself. “Winning our first Asian Champions Trophy in a nail-biting shootout against Pakistan was a historic moment. The first Asian Games gold, again against Pakistan in another intense shootout, solidified our place in history. These victories were not just for me, but for every Indian who believed in us,” he said.

Sreejesh said the bronze-medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics was a dream that they had realised and the happy tears was worth the wait. “Leading the Indian team as captain in the Olympics was an honour beyond words. And being named the World’s Best Goalkeeper was a recognition that I will cherish forever. The crowning glory, our Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, was a dream realised. The tears, the joy, the pride – it was all worth it,” he added.

The Indian goalkeeper thanked his family, teammates, coaches and fans and said he was looking forward to the beginning of a new adventure. “As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, and fans. Thank you for believing in me. Here’s to the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new adventure,” he concluded.