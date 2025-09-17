Hyderabad to play host to HCL Cyclothon in November

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to welcome the second edition of the HCL Cyclothon on November 9, 2025, with the event promising top-tier racing action, mass participation, and the largest prize pool ever offered in an Indian cycling race, Rs 33.6 lakhs.

Organised by HCL Group, a leading global conglomerate, in partnership with the Government of Telangana and under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the HCL Cyclothon would once again transform the city into a festival of cycling. The previous editions across Noida, Chennai, and Hyderabad drew more than 12,000 riders, setting the stage for an even bigger spectacle this year.

CFI would serve as the technical partner, ensuring the route design and all technical guidelines are in place. The event would feature three participation categories including Professionals, Amateurs, and Green Ride, ensuring a competitive platform for professional and amateur cyclists while keeping the doors open for enthusiasts and first-time riders. Registrations are now live at www.hclcyclothon.com and would remain open until October 26.

Special Chief Secretary for Special Projects (SPEED) Jayesh Ranjan said, “In Hyderabad, there is a growing enthusiasm for cycling, with infrastructure gradually expanding to meet this rising demand. The yet another edition of HCL Cyclothon Hyderabad is a commendable effort that encourages people to embrace cycling for a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable environment.”

Associate vice president, Associate Vice President and Head of Brand Strategy at HCL Group and Maninder Pal Singh and Secretary Generalat the Cycling Federation of India were also present to announce the initiative. Rajat Chandolia said, “At HCL, sport has always been a natural extension of our DNA—pushing limits, nurturing talent, and multiplying human potential.”