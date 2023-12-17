Indian women’s hockey team goes down 1-2 to Belgium in 5 Nations tournament

Valencia : Indian women’s hockey team lost 1-2 to Belgium in the 5 Nations Tournament here. Belgium won the match, riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22’) and Louise Versavel (37’). Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India on Saturday.

The match was intense from the first whistle, with both teams looking to breach the defence of the other, but a goal was not forthcoming. The teams ended the first quarter on level terms.

The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ambre Ballenghien scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the halftime break.

Both teams were eager to score next and it was Louise Versavel's shot on goal, early in the third quarter which extended Belgium’s lead in the contest.



The Indian women kept probing Belgium’s defence in search of a goal in the last quarter. In the dying moments of the game, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke found an opening and scored, swinging the momentum in their favour. However, India failed to capitalize further.



The men's team too suffered a loss to Belgium 2-7 in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament on Saturday. Indian women’s and men's team will next face Germany on Tuesday.