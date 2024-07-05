  • Menu
'It was Chahal & Kuldeep's idea': Rohit on a unique walk at podium to receive trophy

Highlights

During the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav suggested the distinctive walk at the podium to receive the T20 World Cup trophy to make the moment memorable.

New Delhi: During the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav suggested the distinctive walk at the podium to receive the T20 World Cup trophy to make the moment memorable.

When PM Modi mentioned Rohit's distinctive walk saying, "I noticed two extreme things in which I could see emotion. When you are going to collect the trophy..."

To which Rohit added, "It was such a huge moment for all of us. We all have been waiting for this for years. So, the boys told me 'Don't go just like that, do something different..."

The Prime Minister jokingly asked, "Was it Chahal's idea?". Rohit replied "Chahal and Kuldeep" with a laugh around the room.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma's unique walk up to the podium is similar to the way Argentina legend Lionel Messi received the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

