Kohli could come out of Test retirement if India fails in England

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes Virat Kohli, who considers Test cricket as the pinnacle, could come out of retirement if India suffer a heavy defeat in the upcoming five-Test series in England and is requested to return by the team management and selectors. Kohli had announced his retirement from the longest format last month after featuring in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

“I believe this. If India go to England and get flogged, if they lose the series 5-0 for example, I think the fans will want Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play Test cricket again,” Clarke told the Beyond23 Cricket podcast on Friday. “And I honestly, I think if he was asked by the captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they get beaten big time in England, I think he’ll come. He still loves Test cricket.

“I think his words, I think those words, like you could hear his passion for Test cricket is real.” Following his long-cherished dream of winning the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli had said the title triumph still ranked “five levels under Test cricket”.