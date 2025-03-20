Not just mine, it belongs to the entire team: Abhishek reflects on retaining Forward of the Year Award

New Delhi : Arjuna Awardee Abhishek has once again been recognised as one of India’s top hockey talents, retaining the prestigious Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year at the 7th Annual Hockey India Awards.

The 25-year-old forward, known for his sharp goal-scoring instincts, played a pivotal role in India's success throughout 2024, cementing his status as a key asset for the national team. Along with the award, Abhishek was also presented with a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 by Hockey India.

Abhishek was instrumental in India’s bronze medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring two crucial goals in the tournament. His presence in the forward line proved invaluable as India secured another major victory in the 2024 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in China, where he once again found the back of the net twice to help India clinch their fifth title.

Upon receiving the award, an elated Abhishek expressed his gratitude, "This award is not just mine—it belongs to the entire team and support staff. Hockey is a team sport, and every player's efforts contribute to such achievements. I’m truly honoured to win this award for the second year in a row, and I thank my teammates and coaches for their trust in me."

Acknowledging the dedication it takes to perform at the highest level, he added, "We train relentlessly throughout the year, so being recognised for our hard work is always special. My focus now is to continue scoring goals for India and help the team win more tournaments in the future."

Adding to his list of accolades, Abhishek was also honoured with the Arjuna Award by the Government of India for his contributions to Indian hockey in 2024. Reflecting on the achievement, he said, "Winning the Arjuna Award was a special moment, especially for my family. But for me, nothing compares to the feeling of standing on the Olympic podium with a medal for India."

Looking ahead, Abhishek has set his sights on even greater triumphs. "My ultimate goal is to help India win an Olympic gold and the Hockey World Cup next year. If we achieve such milestones, awards will naturally follow. I want to bring back the golden era of Indian hockey, and I will give my absolute best to make that dream a reality."