Neeraj Chopra set to have new coach by end of 2024

Hyderabad: India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will have a new coach soon. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the javelin athlete have started their shortlisting process for a new coach after Neeraj’s German coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz’s contract ended.

Bartonietz and Neeraj worked together for half-a-decade and under the German’s tutelage Neeraj rose to great heights in his career, with the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics being the icing on the cake.

The 26-year-old ace Indian athlete also won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, gold medal at the World Championships, gold medal at the Asian Games, Diamond League champion among a host of other medals and famous wins under the 75-year-old Bartonietz.

The German was Neeraj’s biomechanics expert at first but later on moved to coaching the Indian after his earlier coach, Uwe Hohn, ended his contract with the AFI and the Sports Authority of India.

Neeraj, on Wednesday, took to social media to bid farewell to his coach of five years. Bartonietz called it time on his coaching with Neeraj citing family commitments. “I write this without knowing where to begin. Coach, you are more than just a mentor to me. Everything you taught has helped me grow both as an athlete and person. You have gone out of your way to make sure I was mentally and physically prepared for every competition,” Neeraj posted on social media.

He thanked his coach’s support during his tough times. “You stood by me through injury. You were there through the highs, and you were there even more through the lows. You were one of the quietest in the stands, but your words to me rang the loudest in my ears when I threw. I will miss the pranks and the laughs we shared, but more than anything, I will miss US as a team. Thank you for being a part of my journey. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of yours,” Neeraj’s post read.

Bartonietz’s contract expired after the Paris Olympics 2024 and though the AFI was keen on an extension, the German declined, citing family commitments.

The Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair, the AFI and the athlete have started looking out for a new coach and the appointment is most likely to happen by the end of the year, before Neeraj commences his new season and Olympic cycle.