Paris Olympics 2024: After disappointing day 6, here is schedule of India today

The Indian athletes faced a disappointing day at the Paris Olympics as medal hopes diminished on the sixth day of competition. Notable athletes experienced unexpected defeats, leaving fans disheartened. In men's badminton doubles, the pairing of Satvik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty faced elimination, while in women's boxing, the aspirations of Nikhat Zareen were dashed as she exited prematurely from her event.

The struggles continued for PV Sindhu in women's badminton singles, where she succumbed to her opponent, effectively ending her quest for a medal.

Looking ahead, India is pinning its hopes on several athletes for the seventh day of the Olympics. Lakshyasen is set to compete in the quarterfinals of men's badminton singles, while Manu Bhakar will be in action for the women's 25m pistol qualification.

The day’s schedule features a host of Indian athletes across various sports, aiming to turn the tide:

-Golf: Subhankar Sharma and Gaganeet Bhullar in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 at 12:30 p.m.

- Shooting: Manu Bhakar and Isha Singh in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification in the afternoon.

- Archery: Dhiraj Bommadewara and Ankita Bhakat face Dayananda Koirunnisa and Arif Pangestu in Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations at 1:19 p.m.

- Judo: Tulika Maan squares off against Idalis Ortiz in the Women's +78 kg elimination round of 32 at 1:32 p.m.

- Sailing: Netra Kumanan is set for Women's Dinghy Race 3 and 4 at 3:45 p.m.

- Hockey: India's men's team will battle Australia in Pool B at 4:45 p.m.

- Athletics: Ankita Dhayani will run in Women's 5000m Heat 1 at 9:40 p.m., followed by Parul Chowdhury in Heat 2 at 10:06 p.m.

- Men’s Shot Put: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor will compete in the qualification round at 11:40 p.m.

As Day Seven unfolds, the Indian squad remains determined to reclaim lost ground and secure medals in their respective events, rallying support from fans back home.