Live
- Congress has no right to talk against Guv: Pralhad Joshi
- New TFCC President Bharat Bhushan meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Tarun Tahiliani Unveils ‘Otherworldly’: A Couture Collection Blending Comfort and Ethereal Elegance
- Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Dazzle at Falguni Shane Peacock’s Grand Finale at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024
- Tejus Kancharla ‘Uruku Patela’ teaser gets unveiled
- Rashami Desai’s list of travel essentials is incomplete without her ‘travel buddy’
- Karnataka ministers to pass resolution against Guv’s notice to CM in Cabinet meeting
- Mira Kapoor’s heart lies in the sand
- Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera takes charge as DG Assam Rifles
- Sahitya Ramkumar mesmerises with ‘Iti Kalyani’ at Rangbhoomi
Just In
Paris Olympics 2024: Hours after scripting history, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula lose, Olympic dreams in singles ends
Sreeja Akula lost 0-4 to World No. 1 Yingsha Sun of China while Manika Batra lost 1-4 to Japan’s Miu Hirano in their respective round-of-16 matches
Just one day and a few hours after scripting history in India’s table tennis’ annals, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula were ousted from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 after hard fought losses in the pre-quarterfinals stage.
The duo, with Manika being the first, became India’s first paddlers to advance to the pre-quarterfinals at the Olympics.
Sreeja lost 0-4 to World No. 1 Yingsha Sun of China, while Manika lost 1-4 (6-11 9-11 14-12 8-11 6-11) to Japan’s Miu Hirano in their respective round-of-16 matches.
Sreeja lost 10-12 10-12 8-11 3-11 in 38 minutes after a hard-fought 4-2 (9-11 12-10 11-4 11-5 10-12 12-10) win over Singapore's Jian Zeng in her round-of-32 match, hours earlier.
Sreeja’s 26th birthday was bitter-sweet as she first scripted history and then ended her Paris 2024 campaign hours later.
Manika’s forehand came a cropper against Miu, who was in excellent form, and the Japanese repeatedly made Manika play on the forehand. Her usage of the pimped rubber wasn’t as effective as she would like to be either.
Speaking after Manika said the ouster hurts, she could have put in more effort. “I could have put in more effort. I was not happy with the way I started. I am not happy internally. I got confidence after the third game but she played at a good level. It hurts. I had to be calmer,” she said.
The Indian paddler said she couldn’t play to her strengths and it was disappointing. “My forehand was just not coming. I don't know why. It happens. I can be sad today, but I have to be ready for the country for the team event,” she added.
The campaign ended for Indian singles table tennis with Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai bowing out in their first round matches a couple of days ago.
The action now shifts to the team events where the Indian men’s and women’s teams will compete.