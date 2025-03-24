Reigning Champion Minakshi Defeats Nitu Ghanghas in Clash of Titans at Women’s Nationals

Noida: Reigning Minimum Weight (45-48kg) national champion Minakshi took a massive step toward defending her title, defeating Commonwealth and World Championships gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas in a high-stakes quarterfinal showdown at the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship. Representing All India Police (AIP), the Asian Championships silver medallist edged out Nitu with a hard-fought 4:1 split decision, prevailing in a battle of elite contenders on Monday.

Hosted by the BFI in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship takes place at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from March 20 to 27, 2025. One hundred and eighty-eight boxers from 24 state units are competing across ten weight categories in this week-long tournament, which follows the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals.

2014 Incheon Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani, meanwhile, booked her spot in the semi-finals with a victory over Komal. Both the seasoned Haryana pugilist and her opponent from Punjab had scored a podium finish in the Middleweight (70-75kg) category at the 7th Women’s Nationals–the former taking the gold while the latter bronze. Moving up a weight category, their bout on Day 4 of the 8th Women’s Nationals yielded a win for Pooja Rani with a unanimous vote.

Furthermore, youth world and national champion Sanamacha Chanu stormed into the semifinals of the light middleweight (66-70kg) category with a dominant first-round RSC victory over Karnataka’s AA Saanchi Bollamma. Reigning champion Lalita (Rajasthan) also booked her spot in the last four, edging past Punjab’s Komalpreet Kaur with a hard-fought 4:1 split decision win.





World and Asian Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather survived a tough challenge from Chandigarh’s Monika, securing a narrow 4:3 split decision to move one step closer to the final. Joining her in the semifinals were All India Police’s Sanju and Uttar Pradesh’s Aparajita Mani, both clinching crucial victories to keep their title hopes alive.

Services Sports Promotion Board’s Sakshi, one of only two pugilists representing the unit, powered into the semifinals with a first-round RSC win over Ladakh’s Kulsoom. With a silver medal from the previous edition, Sakshi is now just two wins away from upgrading it to gold.