Sreenidi Deccan FC bag yet another win in Hero I-League

Kolkata: Sreenidi Deccan FC won an amazing Hero I-League contest against Sudeva Delhi FC with a 1-0 score and proved their mettle once again in national tournament held at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday. They previously won the match against RoundGlass Punjab 2-1.

The Kalyani Stadium at Kolkata saw the team's comprehensive skills and got them the breakthrough with David Munoz's incredible free-kick goal at the 39th minute of the match. SDFC showcased their mastery of the game in all aspects of the engaging game. The team excelled in ball possession and the shots on target, while committing lesser number of fouls.

The techniques and capabilities displayed by SDFC have them seal a memorable and important victory in their I-League campaign. Exquisite play from David Munoz and SDFC's dedicated team effort are key takeaways from the match going forward in the I-League.

In their next encounter, SDFC take on Indian Arrows at the Mohan Bagan Stadium in the Hero I-League 2021-22 season. With a promising performance in the match, the club is all set to keep up their fine form in the upcoming matches.