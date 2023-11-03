Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten India favourite in semifinal clash with Korea

Ranchi: As the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 reaches its crescendo, the Indian women's team is poised to face off against South Korea in a highly anticipated semifinal clash on Saturday.

With an unbeaten record in the tournament, India's brilliant performance has landed them in the top spot in the points table, having secured a perfect 15 points from five Pool stage encounters.

Going into the semifinal, the Indian women's team will be riding high on confidence, having previously outclassed Korea 5-0 in their last Pool stage encounter. The hosts will surely hold the psychological advantage and will be determined to continue their dominant run in the tournament.

Ahead of the crucial match, Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman shared her thoughts, "Our team has showcased remarkable resilience and unity in this competition. The victory against Korea in the Pool stage was nothing less than brilliant, but, we know the Semi-Finals will be a different challenge altogether as there’s always additional pressure in a knockout game. However, our players are prepared mentally and physically, and they are eager to give their best," she said.

Meanwhile, Indian women's hockey team captain Savita, reflecting on the team’s journey so far in the tournament, said, "We are thrilled to have made it to the semifinals and are truly grateful for the support of our fans. We aim to replicate our previous success against Korea and secure a spot in the Final. Our focus is on delivering a performance that reflects the dedication and hard work of this team."

On the opposing side, Korea finished fourth in the points table, having accumulated seven points from their five Pool stage games. Their journey in the tournament has seen them secure two wins, endure two losses, and share the spoils in a draw.

In head-to-head record, India and Korea have played 21 matches against each other thus far. Korea hold the upper hand with 12 wins, while India has emerged victorious in six games, with three matches ending in a draw. This intriguing rivalry sets the stage for a captivating Semifinal showdown.

With a place in the final at stake, the clash between India and Korea promises to be a spectacle of skill, determination, and sportsmanship. As these two teams prepare to battle it out, fans eagerly await a thrilling match that could shape the destiny of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023.