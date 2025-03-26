World Championship Medallist Simranjit Kaur, Dominant Jaismine Storm into Semifinals at 8th Women’s Nationals

Noida: World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria put on dominant displays to storm into the semifinals of the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship 2025 on Tuesday. Simranjit, the first female boxer from Punjab to compete at the Olympics, showcased her experience with a unanimous decision victory over Railways' Prachi in the 60-65kg category. Meanwhile, Jaismine (SSCB) continued her dominant spree with another RSC win, this time against Tamil Nadu's Hannah Joy in two rounds.

Hosted by the Boxing Federation of India in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship takes place at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from March 20 to 27, 2025. One hundred and eighty-eight boxers from 24 state units are competing across ten weight categories in this week-long tournament, which follows the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals.

In the biggest upset of the day, Tamil Nadu’s Kalaivani S, the 2019 National Champion, shocked 2022 Youth World Champion Devika Ghorpade (Maharashtra) with a dominant unanimous decision victory in the Lightflyweight (48-51kg) category. Reigning Lightfly champion Anamika Hooda, meanwhile, moved a step closer to defending her title with a commanding 5:0 unanimous victory over Delhi’s Mehak Dharra in the quarterfinals.









Anamika will now face Kalaivani S in what promises to be a thrilling semifinal clash. On the other side of the bracket, Haryana’s Tamanna will take on Rajasthan’s Sunita, both securing their spots with hard-fought quarterfinal wins.

In the heavyweight division, two-time defending national champion Nupur (Railways) overpowered Tamil Nadu’s Jayasree S to advance, setting up a semifinal clash against Uttar Pradesh’s Ipsita Vikram, who breezed past Rajasthan’s Chandan Choudhary with a unanimous decision win.

Also making it to the last four was Sonu (AIP), silver medallist from the previous edition, who secured a 5:0 unanimous win over UP’s Sarita Rai. She will now face Simranjit Kaur in a highly anticipated semifinal showdown. Jaismine, meanwhile, will take on Punjab’s Vishakha Varitya, while Haryana’s Priya faces Railways’ Poonam in the 54-57kg category. In the heavyweight division, Nupur’s semifinal clash against Ipsita is set to be another thrilling encounter.