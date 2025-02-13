WPL 2025: MI sign Parunika Sisodia, RCB pick Nuzhat Parween as injury replacements

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have roped in U19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning spinner Parunika Sisodia as a replacement for pacer Pooja Vastrakar for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. Pooja was ruled out of the third edition of the WPL due to an injury. Parunika, who was picked by the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the league, will now feature in the Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2025.

"The left-arm spinner pitched in with crucial breakthroughs during the recently-concluded ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup and was adjudged the Player of the Match in the semifinal against England. She joins MI for Rs 10 lakh," the WPL said in a release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Nuzhat Parween as a replacement for injured Asha Sobhana. "Parween, the wicketkeeper from Railways has represented India in 5 T20Is and will join RCB for her base price of Rs 30 lakh," the WPL statement said.

Defending champions RCB will take on Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener in Vadodara on February 14. On the other hand, the inaugural edition's champions Mumbai Indians will commence their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on February 15.

The upcoming edition of the women’s T20 League will be played across four venues – Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Vadodara will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

The caravan will then move to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as it makes its debut as a WPL venue by playing host to four games. Alyssa Healy-led UPW will be playing three matches against GG, MI, and RCB at their home ground on March 3, 6, and 8, respectively.

The final leg of WPL 2025 will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on March 10 and 11, respectively.

Brabourne will also host the Eliminator between second and third-placed teams on March 13. It will be followed by the title clash scheduled to be held on March 15.