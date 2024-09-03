1,500 additional buses to be operated by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival

Bengaluru : In view of Swarna Gowri and Ganesh festival on September 6&7 respectively and weekend day September 8, KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating 1500 extra buses from Bengaluru to various places as mentioned below in addition to the existing schedules to provide transport facility to the traveling public during these dates. Later, special buses will be operated from various places of Intra and Interstate places to Bengaluru on September 8.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.

Also,special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri. All premier Special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala state.