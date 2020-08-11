5,834 fresh cases in TN, Chennai stays at 986 cases

With the cases staying under the 4-figure mark, Chennaites heaved a sigh of relief as it stayed at 986 fresh Coronavirus cases.

Apart from the state capital, 4,848 cases were registered all around with the neighbouring districts of the state capital like Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur registering 388 and 362 cases respectively.

Ranipet with 333 and Coimbatore with 324 cases followed these districts. The total cases as on Tuesday stood at 3,08,649 cases with 118 deaths.