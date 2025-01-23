Live
Cancellation Of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten Auction To Protect Biodiversity
- The Union Government has canceled the auction of the Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block in Tamil Nadu to safeguard biodiversity following community concerns.
- This decision marks a significant victory for local leaders and environmental advocates.
In February 2024, the block was initially auctioned, with Hindustan Zinc Limited emerging as the preferred bidder on November 7, 2024. However, this decision faced significant backlash in Tamil Nadu, leading to widespread protests and a unanimous resolution from the state Assembly condemning the auction on December 9, 2024. The local opposition highlighted environmental and cultural concerns, particularly regarding Arittapatti, an area rich in biodiversity and historical significance.
Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai acknowledged the positive outcome following discussions with local leaders and expressed gratitude for halting the project. Chief Minister MK Stalin reinforced his government's commitment to preventing tungsten mining in the region, emphasizing that any future mining notifications should not proceed without state consent. He commended the Union Government for responding to public sentiment and reiterated his stance against mining activities in Tamil Nadu.