Cancellation Of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten Auction To Protect Biodiversity

The Union Ministry for Coal and Mines announced today the cancellation of the auction for the Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block. This decision follows a meeting between Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and community leaders from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, who expressed concerns about the potential ecological impact of mining in this biodiverse area. The ministry received numerous objections regarding the auction, particularly due to the presence of a Biodiversity Heritage Site within the block's vicinity.

In February 2024, the block was initially auctioned, with Hindustan Zinc Limited emerging as the preferred bidder on November 7, 2024. However, this decision faced significant backlash in Tamil Nadu, leading to widespread protests and a unanimous resolution from the state Assembly condemning the auction on December 9, 2024. The local opposition highlighted environmental and cultural concerns, particularly regarding Arittapatti, an area rich in biodiversity and historical significance.

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai acknowledged the positive outcome following discussions with local leaders and expressed gratitude for halting the project. Chief Minister MK Stalin reinforced his government's commitment to preventing tungsten mining in the region, emphasizing that any future mining notifications should not proceed without state consent. He commended the Union Government for responding to public sentiment and reiterated his stance against mining activities in Tamil Nadu.